Garland (jaw) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets in Paris, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Garland suffered a broken jaw in mid-December and was expected to miss multiple weeks. The team hasn't released an official update on the point guard, so he can be considered doubtful moving forward, barring a return to practice. Following Thursday's contest, the Cavaliers don't play again until Monday versus the Bulls.