Garland (rest) won't play Monday against the Pacers.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Garland has yet to be cleared to play in both games of those. During Sunday's loss to Boston, Garland produced 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and eight assists over 31 minutes. Lonzo Ball (illness) is also out, so the Cavaliers are likely to lean on Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor.