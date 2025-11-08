Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
After playing the last two games, Garland will be sidelined to manage his toe injury. The team will likely turn to Lonzo Ball (knee), Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor to help shoulder the load in the backcourt.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Flirts with double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Quiet in regular-season debut•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: To play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Officially questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Could return Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remaining out vs. Atlanta•