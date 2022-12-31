Garland (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland is dealing with a sprained right thumb that will force him to sit out for the first time since Nov. 4. Caris LeVert will enter the starting lineup during Saturday's matchup, while Garland's next chance to play will be Monday against Chicago.
