Garland (hip) is out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Garland will miss just his third game of the season due to a left hip contusion he likely suffered in Thursday's win over the Nets. Ty Jerome and Craig Porter figure to see larger roles with Garland sidelined.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable against Memphis•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Comes close to double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dishes three dimes in All-Star Game•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Third in 3-Point contest•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drains four from deep in win•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Lifts from deep in 25-point outing•