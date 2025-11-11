Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play vs. Heat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
The Cavaliers are holding out Garland for injury management, so it's possible his exit in Monday's game against the Heat was precautionary. The star guard can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against Toronto. Lonzo Ball and Craig Porter should see a rise in playing time for the depleted Cavs on Wednesday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't return Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Exits to locker room vs. Miami•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Off injury report for Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Flirts with double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Quiet in regular-season debut•