Garland (toe) is out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.

The Cavaliers are holding out Garland for injury management, so it's possible his exit in Monday's game against the Heat was precautionary. The star guard can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against Toronto. Lonzo Ball and Craig Porter should see a rise in playing time for the depleted Cavs on Wednesday.

