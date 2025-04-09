Garland (toe) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.
After dropping 28 points in Tuesday's win against the Bulls, Garland will be on the shelf for Wednesday's game in Indiana. The Cavaliers are likely going with the rest approach the rest of the way in the regular season, even though the star guard is listed with a toe sprain for the reason he won't play against the Pacers. Cleveland will likely turn to Ty Jerome to help shoulder the load in the backcourt for this contest.
