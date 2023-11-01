Garland (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Garland continues to deal with a hamstring injury that he sustained during the Cavaliers' regular-season opener, and he'll be unavailable for a fourth consecutive matchup. Caris LeVert (hamstring) is questionable against New York, so Dean Wade could see a significant workload Wednesday.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Remains out•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't play against Indiana•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Ruled out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable against Thunder•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Active and starting•