Garland is being evaluated for a head injury and will not return during Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports. He contributed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one steal across 17 minutes.
The star guard left for the locker room with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter after a collision with Jonas Valanciunas and was later ruled out. With Garland sidelined, Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Headed to locker room•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Heating up from beyond arc•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Team-high 29 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Good to go Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Listed out for Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Leads way with 25 points•