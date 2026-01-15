Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't return Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (foot) will not return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Garland exited to the locker room late in the third quarter with a right foot injury and will finish Wednesday's contest with 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes. An update on his status should follow postgame, though it's worth noting the injury affects the opposite foot from the one that required offseason surgery.
