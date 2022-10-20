Garland (eye) has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game versus the Raptors, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Garland was inadvertently hit by Gary Trent in the left eye during the first half of Wednesday's game. Garland will be evaluated by team doctors, and fantasy managers will have to wait for an official injury report to know the fourth-year guard's timeline. Raul Neto is set to take over at point guard in the meantime.