Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Career-high 22 points in loss
Nwaba contributed 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-107 loss to the Nets.
Nwaba finished with a career high in scoring while matching his career high in made threes. This is just the sixth time through 34 appearances this season that Nwaba has reached double figures in scoring, and the first time since Feb. 8. However, he has earned at least 20 minutes in each of the last three games. Overall, Nwaba usually offers limited production and remains best reserved for use in deeper leagues.
