Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Contributes off bench
Nwaba totaled 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 19 minutes in the Cavaliers' 116-110 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Nwaba continues to see a steady diet of minutes in the high teens on the majority of nights and offer serviceable contributions in scoring and rebounding relative to playing time. The second-year wing typically deals in high-percentage shots and is also an effective defender, but the overall minutes cap he's usually subject to when on the second unit limits his fantasy viability.
