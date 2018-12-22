Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Doubtful Sunday vs. Bulls
Nwaba is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Bulls due to a sprained left ankle.
Nwaba emerged from Friday's loss to Toronto with a sprained left ankle, and it will likely prevent him from taking the court over the weekend. With Rodney Hood (Achilles) ruled out, the Cavs may have to get big minutes from Cedi Osman, Alec Burks, Jaren Blossomgame and plenty of others.
