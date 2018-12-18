Nwaba is starting Tuesday against the Pacers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Nwaba will step into the starting five in place of Alec Burks, who is expected to lead the second unit with Jordan Clarkson (back) unavailable. In three starts this season, Nwaba is averaging 8.7 points and 4.0 rebounds across 30.6 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories