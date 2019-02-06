Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Enters starting five
Nwaba will start Tuesday's game against the Celtics, Spencer Davies of BBallInsiders reports.
Due to a myriad of absences, Nwaba will draw a start Tuesday. The matchup marks his second game back from an 18-game absence, and it's his first start since Dec. 21 against the Raptors. In six previous starts, Nwaba is averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal across 22.7 minutes while shooting 30.8 percent from the field.
