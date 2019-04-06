Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Leading contributor off bench
Nwaba collected 13 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes Friday night against Golden State.
Nwaba converted on 71.4 percent of his field goals in a 120-114 loss at Oracle Arena. His production was somewhat surprising, as he'd been held to just 16 total points over his previous three matchups heading into Friday's clash. Nwaba should see plenty of opportunities in the final two matchups of the regular season.
