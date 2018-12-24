Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Leaves game with ankle injury
Nwaba left Sunday's game against the Cavaliers after rolling his left ankle and was unable to return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This is a bad break for Nwaba, who played 21 minutes Sunday night after being a game-time decision and before going down with the ankle injury in the fourth quarter. The fact that Nwaba couldn't put any weight on it is obviously a bad sign, but the Cavaliers should have a more specific update on his health by Monday morning.
