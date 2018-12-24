Nwaba left Sunday's game against the Cavaliers after rolling his left ankle and was unable to return, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

This is a bad break for Nwaba, who played 21 minutes Sunday night after being a game-time decision and before going down with the ankle injury in the fourth quarter. The fact that Nwaba couldn't put any weight on it is obviously a bad sign, but the Cavaliers should have a more specific update on his health by Monday morning.