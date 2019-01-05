Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Listed out Saturday
Nwaba (ankle) is listed as out for Saturday's game against New Orleans.
Nwaba has already missed the last five games, and he'll remain out Saturday as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. The Cavs will also be without Matthew Dellavedova, while Rodney Hood is considered questionable.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...