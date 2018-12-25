Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Listed out Wednesday
Nwaba (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Nwaba left Sunday's game against Chicago with a sprained left ankle and did not return, so the listing isn't overly surprising. The Cavs should provide further details at shootaround Wednesday morning.
