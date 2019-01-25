Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Missing another game
Nwaba (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Heat.
It's the 16th straight absence for Nwaba, who has now been sidelined for just over a month with the sprained left ankle. Though the Cavaliers have been evaluating Nwaba's availability on a game-to-game basis rather than offering a firm target date for his return, there's little evidence that the swingman is especially close to a return. Prior to getting hurt, Nwaba had been starting for the Cavaliers, but it's unclear if he'll be handed a top-unit role once he's ready to go after the extended time off.
