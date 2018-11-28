Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Missing another game
The Cavaliers ruled Nwaba (knee) out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Nwaba wasn't spotted at the Cavs' morning shootaround, so it doesn't come as much of a surprise that he'll be held out of action for the second straight game due to the sore right knee. With Sam Dekker (ankle) unlikely to be available Wednesday or in line to face restrictions if he suits up, Larry Nance is expected to make another start at power forward. Nance turned in one of his best lines of the season in Monday's 102-95 loss to the Timberwolves, tallying 12 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes.
