Cavaliers' David Nwaba: On minutes limit Saturday
Nwaba will be on a minutes restriction Saturday against the Pacers, Jim Ayello of USA Today Sports reports.
On the second half of a back-to-back set, coach Larry Drew will opt to limit Nwaba's workload. A specific limit hasn't been announced, but Nwaba saw 29 minutes during Friday's contest.
