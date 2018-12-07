Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Out again Friday
Nwaba (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Kings, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
This will be Nwaba's seventh straight absence de to a knee injury, and he remains without a clear time-table for a return. With that, he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
