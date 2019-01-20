Nwaba (ankle) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

The Cavaliers continue to evaluate Nwaba's availability on a game-by-game basis, but coach Larry Drew hasn't provided a firm indication that the swingman is trending toward playing at any point during the upcoming week. Since Nwaba has been sidelined for nearly a month with the left ankle sprain, he'll likely be subject to a minute restriction once he's finally cleared to play again.