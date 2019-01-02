Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Out Wednesday
Nwaba (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Heat, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Sidelined due to an ankle sprain, it'll be the fourth straight matchup that Nwaba has missed. Fellow teammate Alec Burks will likely garner another start in place of Nwaba.
