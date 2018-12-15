Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Plays 13 minutes in Friday's loss
Nwaba had five points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one block in 13 minutes during Friday's 114-102 loss to the Bucks.
Nwaba has combined to play 23 minutes over the last two games. He was expected to see limited action in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks, and that restriction clearly carried over to this one. Prior to Nwaba's nine-game absence due to knee soreness, he had earned 20-plus minutes in six straight contests, but the team has since acquired Alec Burks and Matt Dellavedova, both of whom are threats to steal some of Nwaba's already minimal playing time.
