Nwaba had seven points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 109-105 loss to the Lakers.

Nwaba replaced Larry Nance in the starting lineup Wednesday but failed to take advantage of the promotion. He has been making some fantasy noise of late, albeit in deeper formats. The Cavaliers rotations are likely to shift from one night to the next meaning Nwaba is more of a hit and hope type of player.