Nwaba (ankle) practiced Thursday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

A sprained left ankle has kept Nwaba on the sidelines since the day after Christmas, though it seems he's close to a return. In 21 games for the Cavs this season, Nwaba has averaged 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds with a 51.7 true shooting percentage. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Mavericks.