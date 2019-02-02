Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Questionable for Saturday
Nwaba (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Dallas.
Nwaba has been on the shelf for 18 straight games due to a left ankle sprain, although his return appears to be on the horizon. Even if he is cleared to play Saturday, his playing time figures to be monitored closely.
