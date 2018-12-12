Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Questionable for Wednesday
The Cavaliers are listing Nwaba (knee) as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Prior to experiencing soreness in his right knee in late November, Nwaba had been working with the top unit, starting three consecutive contests. With nine straight absences on his ledger, Nwaba seems likely to head to the bench once he's cleared to play again. It's unclear if he'll be ready to go by Wednesday, but the Cavaliers should provide an official update on his status shortly before the 7 p.m. EST tipoff.
