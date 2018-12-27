Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Remains out Friday
Nwaba (ankle) won't play Friday against the Heat, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
A sprained ankle will cost Nwaba a second straight game. Alec Burks drew a start at shooting guard during Nwaba's first absence and put up seven points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes.
