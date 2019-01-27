Nwaba (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

Nwaba is set to miss a 17th consecutive game as he continues to work his way back from a left ankle sprain. The Cavaliers haven't provided a timetable for his return, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with his next chance to return coming Tuesday against the Wizards.