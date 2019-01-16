Nwaba (ankle) remains out for Wednesday's game against Portland, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

It'll be the 11 straight contest in which Nwaba will be inactive for, as the Cal Poly product has been sidelined since Christmas Day due to a left ankle sprain. It appears likely though that Nwaba is close to returning but will ultimately need to sit out at least one more matchup.

