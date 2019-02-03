Nwaba totaled 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and a steal over 15 minutes in the Cavaliers' loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Nwaba took the court for the first time since Dec. 23 and as expected, he was on a minutes restriction. His minutes are bound to rise, and he makes a fine speculative add in most formats.