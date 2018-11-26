Nwaba has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a sore right knee, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

It's unclear when the issue crept up or how long it will keep Nwaba sidelined at this point. He's started the last three games, averaging 8.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 30.7 minutes during that stretch. Larry Nance will likely benefit the most from Nwaba's absence Monday. A matchup against the Thunder on Wednesday will be Nwaba's next chance to take the court.