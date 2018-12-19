Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Scoreless in Tuesday's start
Nwaba finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 win over the Pacers.
Nwaba moved into the starting lineup but couldn't buy a bucket. He has never been known to fill up the box score, and his modest per-game averages limit his value to the very deepest leagues.
