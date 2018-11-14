Nwaba collected 18 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 113-89 win over the Hornets.

Nwaba finished with season highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, made threes, and minutes while delivering an efficient stat line. Nwaba had only scored 24 points (on five-of-16 from the field) through 74 minutes of action (eight appearances) prior to this breakout performance, which he'll look to build on during Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards.