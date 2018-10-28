Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Scores seven points in Saturday's loss
Nwaba provided seven points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one block in 14 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Pacers.
Nwaba had combined to see just six minutes in his first two appearances of the season, so this was his first taste of real time with his new team. Nwaba is better known for his ability to defend than pile up counting stats, and he's unlikely to hold much value even in deep leagues.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...