Nwaba provided seven points (2-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, and one block in 14 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Pacers.

Nwaba had combined to see just six minutes in his first two appearances of the season, so this was his first taste of real time with his new team. Nwaba is better known for his ability to defend than pile up counting stats, and he's unlikely to hold much value even in deep leagues.