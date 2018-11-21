Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Set to start Wednesday
Nwaba will start Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
The Cavs will start Nwaba on LeBron James, as he enters the lineup in place of Larry Nance, Jr. Tristan Thompson will remain at center, while Cedi Osman, Rodney Hood and Collin Sexton round out the starting five.
