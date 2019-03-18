Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Set to start
Updating a previous report, Nwaba will start Monday's game against Detroit, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
It was initially reported that Marquese Chriss would get the nod in place of Kevin Love, but the Cavs will, in fact, go with Nwaba, who started the last game Love missed.
