Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Sidelined again
Nwaba (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
Unsurprisingly, Nwaba will be unavailable for the 18th straight game while he continues to make limited progress in his recovery from the sprained left ankle. After Tuesday, the Cavaliers will have an extended break before returning to action Saturday against the Mavericks, but there's been no indication from the team that Nwaba will be ready to go for that game.
