Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Starting Friday
Nwaba (groin) is starting Friday against the Pistons.
Nwaba has shaken off a groin injury to start Friday's game. He will likely play a depth role for Cleveland this season and is unlikely to have fantasy relevancy in standard formats.
More News
-
Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Out again Monday•
-
Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Tweaks groin, out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Reaches deal with Cleveland•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Has qualifying offer pulled•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Bulls' David Nwaba: Finishes season with inefficient performance•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...