Nwaba will start Saturday's game against the Clippers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Kevin Love (shoulder) is out, so coach Larry Drew will give Nwaba the nod. In 13 prior starts this season, he's averaging 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.3 minutes.

