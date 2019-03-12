Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Starting Tuesday
Nwaba will start Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
With Larry Nance, Tristan Thompson, Marquese Chriss and Kevin Love out, the Cavs will have little choice but to go small up front, so Nwaba will get the nod at power forward, with Ivica Zubac at center.
