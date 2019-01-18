Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Still out Friday
Nwaba (ankle) is out Friday against the Jazz.
Nwaba hasn't played since Dec. 23, and the wing will continue to miss time while nursing a sprained left ankle. A timetable for his return hasn't been established, so he'll presumably continue to be day-to-day moving forward.
