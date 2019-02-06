Nwaba produced eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes Tuesday in the Cavaliers' 103-96 loss to the Celtics.

In his second game back from more than a month-long absence due to an ankle injury, Nwaba moved into the starting five at power forward. Undersized at the position at 6-foot-4, Nwaba was perhaps unsurprisingly overmatched against his counterpart, the 6-foot-8 Jayson Tatum (25 points, seven boards in 34 minutes). With the Cavaliers perhaps getting one or both of Kevin Love (toe) or Cedi Osman (ankle) back for Friday's game in Washington, Nwaba could move back to his more natural wing position, though it might come with a downturn in playing time.