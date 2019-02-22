Cavaliers' David Nwaba: To come off bench
Nwaba will shift to a bench role for Thursday's game against the Suns, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Nwaba has struggled during his previous five matchups, posting averages of 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists during that stretch. Brandon Knight will make his third straight start at shooting guard and Cedi Osman will take over at small forward.
