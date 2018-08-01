Cavaliers' David Nwaba: To join Cavs
Nwaba and the Cavaliers agreed to a contract Wednesday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Nwaba, a second-year wing, saw career highs in both minutes per game (23.5) and starts (21) with the Bulls last season after spending his rookie year with the Lakers. While not much of a scorer, averaging 7.9 points, he played within himself, shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from deep. Nwaba is also a notably good defender and rebounder for his position(s), posting 7.1 boards and a combined 1.9 steals/blocks per 36 minutes last year. With LeBron James' departure from Cleveland, 36.9 minutes per contest have opened up on the team. Heading into training camp, it will likely be an open competition on the wing for a role -- Nwaba, J.R. Smith, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson and Cedi Osman all being involved.
