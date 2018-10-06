Cavaliers' David Nwaba: Tweaks groin, out Saturday
Nwaba will not play in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Celtics due to a tweaked groin, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal
The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but the Cavs are likely just exercising caution given the nature of the game. Despite a plethora of guards, coach Tyrone Lue recently indicated Nwaba will likely have a spot in the rotation. After signing a 10-day contract with the Lakers as a rookie, the Cal Poly product ultimately saw action in 20 games. He used that momentum to earn a spot on the Bulls' roster last year, and eventually started 21 of 70 games. He ended up averaging 7.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.8 steals across 23.5 minutes. The scrappy guard signed a one-year deal with the Cavs during the offseason in hopes of carving out a role on the team. His 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3PT) and four rebounds across 12 minutes in the Cavs' most recent exhibition game are a sign of what he can bring to the table when given minutes. Still, with so many guards in the rotation he does not warrant a roster spot in standard leauges, but he is worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues as the season progresses.
